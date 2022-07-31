The Malta women’s Under-18 squad finished their commitments in this year’s European Championship Division C tournament in Andorra with a silver medal after a positive run and a first-place finish in the group stages. However, they fell to winners Georgia 37-61 in the final on Sunday.
On Sunday, Depiro centre Danika Galea led the scoring for Malta as the only double-digit scorer in Sunday’s final with 17 points, also adding eight rebounds. 16-year-old Galea, who was also part of this summer’s senior team under Angela Adamoli that won bronze in Cyprus, has had a dominant showing throughout the tournament and averaged 19.3 points.
Lika Kvirkvelia led the scoring for gold-medal winners Georgia with 18 points with Natali Chutkerashvili and Salome Svani both scoring 12, Ana Namgaladze adding 11.
