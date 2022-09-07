Despite its neutrality, Malta must take a stand against the invasion of Ukraine, Archbishop Charles Scicluna urged politicians on Wednesday.

Scicluna was leading Mass at St Lawrence Church in Vittoriosa on the eve of Victory Day.

RELATED STORIES What does Malta’s neutrality mean?

He told the congregation, which included President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and other MPs, that in celebrating Malta’s victories, the island could not forget about Ukraine.

“Ukraine is still suffering because politicians have opted for aggression and armed conflict,” he said.

Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

Scicluna added that Malta's predecessors had overcome traumatic episodes and won wars with the help of foreign aid and support: "we are celebrating victory because of the intervention and solidarity of others".

"It does not matter that we have taken a neutral approach - we must still take a stand against aggression. In the name of justice, in the name of solidarity, one cannot be neutral, but must take a stand".

He added Malta should internationally speak up against aggression in Ukraine.

“Aggression and armed conflict is the worst form of politics and is a language we still use with each other. However, we must understand that we cannot live securely unless everyone else is secure,” he said.

Photo: Archdiocese of Malta