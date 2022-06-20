More than 1,000 Ukrainians arrived in Malta in the first three months of Russia's war on its neighbour, new data has shown.

The National Statistics Office said Malta had granted a temporary protection order to 191 people in March, rising to 395 in April and 416 in May.

Most of those claiming refuge were women, who accounted for 76% of all arrivals.

There was also a high proportion of children.

Broken down into age group, one in three are under 14, some 6% are aged between 14-17, 23% are aged between 8 and 34, 33% are between 35 and 64, while 9% are aged 65 and over.

Four per cent were unaccompanied minors.

The figures were released to mark World Refugee Day and were sourced from the International Protection Agency.

According to the UN, more than 13 million people have fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

They have applied for temporary protection across Europe, with the vast majority choosing to go to bordering countries such as Poland.

Many of the displaced who arrived in Malta, did so because they had relatives in the country.

In April, Times of Malta interviewed a family spanning three generations who left Kharkiv, one of the cities attacked by Russia, and travelled to Malta where they had a relative living in the country.

They described the journey and how the male members of the family stayed behind to fight in the war.

Child cancer patients from Ukraine have also been treated in Malta as part to the country's humanitarian efforts.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive on March 4 as a response to the refugee crisis.