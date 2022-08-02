Malta placed third in the World Clubs Tournament, held at the Generali Open de France in Lamotte-Beuvron, France last week.

The Maltese selection competed against seven countries including France, Italy, Belgium, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Turkey.

The Malta Equestrian Federation sent a team of four riders that was made up of Corinne Gauci, Stephanie Schembri, Stephanie Demanuele and Redeemer Attard and coached by the Malta Equestrian Federation’s coach Ettore Metrangolo.

Though some teams competed on their own horses, the Maltese team hired horses from a club in France and spent two days prior to the competition getting to know their equine partners.

The competition took the form of a Nation’s Cup with three competitive rounds.

The first round, on Thursday, was against the clock and determined the starting order for the day.

