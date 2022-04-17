Malta Taxi, which was rebranded last year, has just launched its latest service for persons with disability – five local taxis specially fitted to accommodate wheelchairs.

This is in response to local demand but also to gear up for the expected increase in tourist arrivals over the coming months. The aim is to double the number of wheelchair-friendly vehicles by the end of 2022.

These taxis can be booked via the Malta Taxi mobile app, through www.maltataxi.mt and over the phone.

“In the first six months since the app’s launch, we received over 20,000 bookings. January and February – also due to COVID – were quiet months. We took this time as an opportunity to continue improving and offer added value as part of our commitment to raise standards and differentiate ourselves,” a spokesman for Malta Taxi said.

Since its rebranding, the company has made changes, not just from a technological aspect ‒ having teamed up with HandsOn Systems ‒ but also from a marketing perspective and service offering.

A number of new offerings will also be launched shortly. These include an upgrade to the current app to Version 2, with improved features and the functionality to book tours.

“We are trying to automate certain instructions within the app,” a spokesman for HandsOn Systems said.

“The app itself is helping drivers to follow certain procedures. However, the intention prior to summer is to start organising training sessions in terms of technology and customer service.”