The Malta Tenpin Bowling Association lost one of its oldest members following the death of Roy Swift, aged 86.

Swift was one of the legends in the game of tenpin bowling in Malta and started his passion for the sport in the sixties at the bowling centre in Gżira.

Swift’s first international experience for Malta came in 1969 when he took part in the AMF World Cup in Tokyo. He again competed in the global championships in 1991 when they were organised in Singapore.

