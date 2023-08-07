Malta, a tiny island in the Mediterranean Sea, is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe and the world. That fact should not be a surprise to anyone. The country has some really nice beaches, incredible infrastructure, rich culture and history, and a decent climate. Despite all these beautiful things, there is one more thing Malta is known for, and that is online gambling.

Many online casinos are registered in Malta

The Malta gambling industry is one of the most in the world. A large number of online casinos in Malta are the number one choice for people around the world. People pick them for a variety of reasons, and some of them are – safety, diversity of good casino games, excellent bonuses, and others. If players want to experience something similar and gamble at the best online casinos in Malta, they should check out bestonlinecasino.com/malta/ to get more information.

Yet, the success of Malta online casinos hasn’t come over the night. The progress lasted for years, which is the reason why we would like to analyze this topic in detail. We will explain how everything started and how the same trend is present today.

The beginning of growth of Malta online casino sites

Most of you probably wonder how Malta has become a successful gambling destination. Well, the entire progress started 30 years ago. The officials in Malta made a plan on how to support their national economy. The popularity of online casino sites in Malta started to grow back then, which was something officials immediately recognized. Yet, the decision another country made was pure inspiration for Maltese leaders.

In 1994, Antigua and Barbuda introduced the so-called Free Trade and Processing Zone Act. That was the first country ever that invested effort to promote this powerful industry. Maltese government back then decided to do the same thing. It turned out that the decision they made back then ensured a bright future for Maltese online gambling.

The significant year for online casinos in Malta was 2007. That year, Malta became the European gambling hub. Today, all the companies that register their gambling business in Malta have the complete right to offer their services to people worldwide. Back then, the United Kingdom declared that all the profits made out of gambling with be charged with a 15 per cent fee. That made things even better for Malta because many UK gambling businesses re-registered their company in Malta.

Best online casino sites in Malta supported the economy

The impact of the law changes made in the early 1990s was positive for the Malta economy. Today, iGaming is one of the main sources of income, together with tourism, real estate, and some other industry.

The presence of the Malta Gambling Authority (and appropriate laws and regulations) convinced many foreign investors to invest in this market. That automatically ensured a large number of working places for the locals as well as foreign workers that wanted to come and settle here.

Yet, that’s not all! As you know, people like to gamble online in all parts of the world. The presence of casinos with MGA licenses indirectly promoted Malta itself. That is one more reason why there are so many tourists coming to Malta every year.

Regulations of MGA are also meaningful

Neither professional gambling business would register in Malta if the regulations were not fair and good. Although taxations are the number one reason why these businesses come and invest, it is not the only one!

It is not a secret that having an MGA license is prestigious, and there is a good reason for that. This organization has a very good reputation in the gambling industry. It is well-known for its effort to follow all the possible regulations established earlier. Fortunately, these regulations are dedicated to both - the best online casino sites in Malta and players. Its purpose is to protect both sides, which certainly impacted the industry's progress within the country.

Malta approaches gambling responsibly

There is probably another reason why Malta has become an online gambling hub, and that is education. The officials within the gambling industry invest a lot of effort to educate people and explain to them what is the purpose of gambling.

It is not a secret that gambling can cause different psychological problems. However, MGA, as well as other officials, constantly promotes responsible gambling. They want to explain that this is just a source of entertainment and nothing more than that. Also, they want to explain to people that gambling online can’t ensure a profitable living. This is also one of the selling points they strongly highlight whenever promoting Malta as a good touristic destination.

Conclusion

The success of online casinos in Malta isn’t an accident. It took 30 years to establish good conditions for this industry to function. New operators are coming daily, ensuring new working places for people and better local economic standards. We hope other countries will use the same strategy as Malta. That will certainly make online gambling much better!

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.