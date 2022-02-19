MALTA 19

LITHUANIA 5

(5-2, 4-3, 2-0, 8-0)

True to the tune that greeted the final buzzer of the match “Take me home to the place where I belong!”, Malta has made the European Championship finals their home after clinching a place amongst the top echelons of the continental waterpolo for the fourth consecutive time.

That is not to say that yesterday’s match was a foregone conclusion as the sporting hostilities between Malta and Lithuania started on an even keel in the opening two sessions.

But after that, the locals raised their game immeasurably to their opponents in no uncertain way.

With two qualifying places up for grabs from the four-team pool, yesterday’s tie between Malta and Lithuania turned out to be a decider for whom will join Romania in the European Championships finals which will be held in Split, Croatia this summer.

