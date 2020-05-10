Malta will apologise to Germany after an ambassador compared German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler.

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo told Times of Malta that an apology would be sent to the German embassy after Malta’s ambassador to Finland, Michael Zammit Tabona uploaded a statement on Facebook that was “insensitive”.

In the Facebook post, that has since been deleted, Zammit Tabona wrote: “75 years ago we stopped Hitler. Who will stop Angela Merkel? She has fulfilled Hitler’s dream! To control Europe.”

Contacted about the matter on Sunday, Bartolo said he had instructed the ambassador to remove the comment “as soon as I was alerted to it”.

He said he would also be issuing a reminder to diplomats to appropriate and responsible use of social media.

Meanwhile, sources in the foreign affairs ministry said the post was "embarrassing for Malta" and would be frowned upon in diplomatic circles.

Zammit Tabona was appointed ambassador to Finland in 2014.