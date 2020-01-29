Malta will be appearing in the second half of the first day of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals, which will be held on May 12

The semi-final draws for the popular contest were made on Tuesday.

This year the contest will be held in Rotterdam, after Duncan Laurence's win for the Netherlands last year.

A second group of countries will be competing on May 14.

Most countries participating, including Malta, have still not chosen their representatives for this year’s contest. However, ten of the 41 countries have already announced who will be representing them: Vasil Garvanliev will sing for North Macedonia, Tornike Kipiani will represent Georgia, Arilena Ara will perform for Albania, Vincent Bueno will represent Austria, Sandro Nicolas will sing for Cyprus, Victoria Georgieva was chosen for Bulgaria, Hooverphonic will represent Belgium

Already chosen to go to the final are Tom Leeb for France, Jeangu Macrooy for the Netherlands and Blas Cantó for Spain.

The final will be held on May 16.