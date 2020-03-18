Malta is suspending all inbound flights by the end of the week, according to an official notice issued overnight.

"Based on a decision taken by the Malta health authorities, all passenger flights inbound to Malta are temporarily suspended," the notice reads.

"Flights departing before 23.59UTC on the 20th March 2020 are exempted. The ban does not apply to ferry flights, cargo flights, humanitarian flights and repatriation flights."

Maltese authorities may in special cases exempt individual flights."

The decision comes after Malta last week banned travel to Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Spain.

It also imposed a 14-day mandatory quarantine on arriving travellers from all countries.

Earlier this month, the CEO of Malta Airport, Alan Borg, said seven airlines had cancelled 278 flights. That number has since increased

“The Covid-19 outbreak is putting aviation and tourism stakeholders across the globe to the test as passenger demand for air travel plummets and airlines cut capacity across the board,” Mr Borg said.

Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that Maltese in the UK were being urged to return home as soon as possible by the high commission in London.

Maltese nationals living in the UK were being contacted by the Malta High Commission and told to book the soonest flight back to Malta.