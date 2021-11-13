Malta joins the rest of Commonwealth countries in saluting the war dead on Sunday as it celebrates Remembrance Day.

Mass, led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, will be concelebrated at St John’s CoCathedral in Valletta at 9.30am.

It will be preceded by an inspection of the AFM guard of honour by President George Vella.

At 10.40am, the remembrance ceremony will be held near the war victims’ memorial in Floriana. Wreaths will be laid at the foot of the monument by the country’s highest authorities and distinct personalities.

Because of the COVID-19 situation, the AFM, including its band, and police contingent will be at a minimum. Former servicemen, who are all vaccinated, will be taking part. They will be observing all the recommended health measures.

However, the organisations that usually accompany the former servicemen are this year being asked not to take part.

The National Festivities Committee encouraged the public to remember the war dead in a remote manner.

The traditional Poppy Day Appeal to help former Maltese servicemen and their dependents takes place around this period.