Malta has joined a group of UN member states that have pledged their contribution to the UN peacebuilding fund.

The fund is aimed at sustaining peacebuilding efforts in countries affected by or at risk of conflict.

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo announced Malta’s contribution during a high-level virtual conference on Wednesday that brought together partner states in their efforts to support the fund.

Including funds received for 2020, 39 member states have contributed or pledged over US$439 million (€363m) for peacebuilding in support of the Fund’s 2020-2024 Strategy which set a target of US$1.5 billion (€1.24bn).

Bartolo said Malta has always identified and followed all multilateral peacebuilding efforts, and so is proud to do its part "to achieve these important goals" through its contribution.

Malta’s pledge follows the UN secretary general’s call for "a quantum leap in support of this fund".

In the context of maintaining peace and security, this is always a challenge that requires a collective effort, especially on the African continent, and even more so in a time characterised by a global pandemic, Bartolo said.