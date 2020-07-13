Malta enters a new phase in its approach to COVID-19 this week when nearly 30 more countries will be dropped from the travel ban, a move that is hoped will help pull the economy out of its pandemic slump.

Passengers from places like the UK, Belgium, Turkey, Australia and China will be able to fly to Malta with not much more than a temperature check lying between them and contact with the local population.

Ideally, Malta will only allow tourists in from genuinely safe countries or regions. It is hoped that health concerns have not been too compromised in the latest relaxation of measures.

This new opening coincides with a resurgence of the coronavirus in several countries and regions. Even here in Europe, some of the places that opened up too early have had to lock down all over again. It has also been established through studies that a large number of coronavirus carriers are symptom free but still able to spread the virus.

It is therefore important to acknowledge that opening up comes with risk. It is hard to see how the virus can be prevented from re-entering Malta.

Thankfully, to counter that eventuality is the presence of vigilant professionals from the health department who have four months of successful experience behind them in tackling the outbreak and who should have a big say in dictating our response to any new rise in cases.

Looking back, it can be said that Malta had some luck on its side when the pandemic broke out. It took several weeks after it had already been well established in neighbouring European countries for the first cases to be discovered here. That gave us time to learn from their mistakes and put those lessons into practice.

The net result was that, although our economy took a hit, we never needed to go into complete shutdown. Despite being one of the most crowded nations on Earth, we avoided a massive infection rate and a large number of deaths. We are now practically COVID-19 free, with active cases down to a negligible number.

It is this success, on the health front, that allowed us to kickstart the internal economy again and now increasingly open up to the external market.

Business may still be some way from regaining pre-COVID levels but many of the Maltese are choosing to spend their holiday and entertainment euros locally, a trend that will receive a further boost with the use of government vouchers.

In tackling the virus, smaller was definitely better: being such a tiny nation made it easier for outbreaks to be traced and controlled. But when, in two days’ time, we open our airport and ports to several more countries, our nation will be tiny no more.

Malta passed its first test with flying colours. But if COVID-19 returns, as it is doing in a lot of other places, the second test may prove an even sterner one: how to keep a lid on the disease without shutting down the economy all over again. The basics of face covering, hand-washing and social distancing will continue to play an important role.

Most businesses in Malta survived the first partial lockdown in large part due to generous government assistance. It is doubtful they could pull it off again if an uncontrolled second wave of the virus sends everyone scurrying back to their homes.

It is imperative that Malta continues to learn from other countries’ experience so that our businesses will still be around to enjoy what everyone hopes to be better years ahead.