The Malta national team and the U-21 selection will be leaving the island at the end of this month for a ten-day training camp which will include a number of friendlies in preparation for their upcoming international competitive commitments.

Details were given by Bjorn Vassallo, the Malta FA president, during the MFA Council on Tuesday.

Vassallo said that Devis Mangia will be guiding the senior national team coach for a training camp in Austria between May 27 and June 7 in Austria.

