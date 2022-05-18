The Malta national team will be facing Venezuela in an international friendly on June 1, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The match will be played at the National Stadium and will kick off at 7pm.

The Maltese team are currently stepping up their preparations ahead of the start of the UEFA Nations League qualifiers where they will be playing three matches in June.

In fact, Devis Mangia’s team will be facing San Marino on June 5 and then host the same San Marino and Estonia in the space of three weeks.

This is the first time that Malta will be facing Venezuela in an international match.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta