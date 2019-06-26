Local gamers will have the opportunity to lead the Malta national team to glory as they will be one of the licensed national teams in upcoming Konami video game, PES2020.

Konami Digital Entertainment announced that it has reached an agreement with Europe's football governing body, UEFA, over an exclusive partnership as the official video game of the Euro 2020 and the Malta Football Association has given its consent to UEFA to be part of the video game.

Over 50 national football teams will be officially recognised both in the main game and in the UEFA Euro 2020 free downloadable content (DLC), which will be released in the second quarter of 2020, through the Konami-UEFA agreement.

The last time Malta featured as an officially licensed playable team in a video game was in EA Sport's FIFA 2014 World Cup edition.

Konami's agreement also paves the away for an esports tournament that will see national football associations from all over Europe compete against each other.

The online tournament will consist of a first qualifying round that will determine the 16 final participants that will participate in a physical event in London, between the semi-finals and final of the 2020 European championships, next summer.

PES2020 will be released on September 10.