Malta will join other EU member states for the procurement of a coronavirus vaccine once it is produced and available on the internal market, Health Minister Chris Fearne told Parliament on Monday.

Mr Fearne said that in view of the problems Malta had with procuring the vaccine against the H1N1 virus in 2009, this time round Malta asked to be admitted in the European mechanism whereby the European Commission purchases the vaccine and then distributes them among member states as required.

He was making a ministerial statement in Parliament, with the latest developments on the Covid-19 virus and what precautions Malta was taking.

He said that although there were isolated cases of Covid-19, the situation in Europe had not yet reached epidemic proportions. In Malta there are two people in quarantine because of suspected contact with people abroad.

Mr Fearne said people were being screened at the Malta International Airport and at the seaport, especially if coming from places where Covid19 was confirmed.

An isolation unit with 12 beds for mild cases of Coronavirus was set up in a location outside Mater Dei Hospital while the Infections Control Unit within the hospital was prepared for the eventuality that anyone would need hospitalisation.

He said helpline 21324086 was set up to deal with people’s concerns and to report any possible infection.

Asked whether the government was planning any educational campaign on the Coronavirus, Mr Fearne replied in the affirmative, adding that the campaign was similar to that of seasonal influenza as the precautions people needed to take were similar.

The virus is transmitted through coughing, sneezing or close personal contact such as shaking of hands. If someone sneezes on a surface, the virus will live on that surface for between 24 and 48 hours. Mr Fearne recommended that people who sneeze or cough use a tissue and that people who wash their hands regularly.