Malta will be hosting the 15th congress of the Young European Socialists (YES), being held in October, the Labour Party’s youth branch said on Thursday.

The country was chosen over Ireland, which had also expressed an interest in hosting the congress.

The biennial congress centres around political debates and decides on the administration of YES and the adoption of policies.

Malta's Labour youths have hosted several international meetings in the past years, including the YES Bureau in 2018 and the IUSY World Festival in 2014.



Georvin Bugeja, the president of the Labour Youth branch was also elected vice-president of the European Socialist Youths and will be the first Maltese to occupy the position within YES. He will be in charge of sustainability.