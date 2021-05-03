The European Badminton Confederation (BEC) announced last weekend, during its annual delegate’s meeting, that Malta will be the next host of the Badminton Europe Congress in April 2022, which brings together the organization’s members for an annual meeting and its awards ceremonies.

The BEC congress, including the Members’ Forum, Annual Delegates’ meeting and the BEC Awards Gala is proposed to be held in Valletta. The congress comes as positive news for the organisation after the cancellation of this year’s event in Kyiv, Ukraine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

