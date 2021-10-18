The Athletic Association of Small States of Europe (AASSE) has accepted Malta’s bid to host the biennial Athletics Championships of the Small States of Europe in June 2022, a prestigious prelude to the Games of Small Nations of Europe (GSSE) which will then be held on our shores a year later.

Andy Grech, Athletics Malta president, expressed his delight to the news.

“We are extremely honoured that our bid to host the Championships of Small States of Europe in Malta next year,” he said in a statement.

“Such events will strengthen Malta’s position on the international map, not solely in the field of athletics but in the wider sporting remit.

