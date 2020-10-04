Allied Rainbow Communities has won the bid to host EuroPride in Malta in 2023.

The bid was presented during the European Pride Organisers Association annual general meeting and voted by other European pride members.

“We are deeply grateful and humbled by the show of support. We will work tirelessly with all stakeholders to deliver an experience of love and growth for our LGBTIQ+ community and allies in Malta and beyond our shores,” ARC said.

It said that the central theme for EuroPride Valletta 2023 is Equality from the heart.

The 10-day programme will include human rights themed conferences, community building and networking, a Queer arts and culture festival, social gatherings, a pride village, and the “largest celebration of diversity and love Malta has ever seen”.