Stefano Moncada, from the University of Malta, has been appointed Ambassador for Malta to Island Innovation’s Virtual Island Summit 2020, which will be taking place between September 7 and 13.

It will cover all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in addition to other topics pertinent to island communities. It will emphasise the need for input and partnerships from across the private, public, academic and NGO sectors.

The summit will provide interactive sessions in various formats, imitating a traditional in-person event with opportunities to interact with speakers and other attendees with the goal of creating an online community.

Attendance is free to ensure maximum accessibility to expertise from a variety of fields.

Moncada is a lecturer at the university’s Institute for European Studies (IfES), course coordinator at the university’s Islands and Small States Institute (ISSI), and focal point of the university’s Climate Change Platform, hosted by the ISSI.

Moncada said: “We are very satisfied to contribute to this unique event, which brings together thousands of committed stakeholders from all over the world, to discuss a great variety of island-related issues. I had attended last year’s summit on behalf of the Islands and Small States Institute, and was positively impressed by all the expertise and experiences that were shared virtually.”

Speakers at this year’s summit will include Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo and Anna Baldacchino, visiting lecturer at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education.

To view the list of ambassadors from around the world visit https://www.islandinnovation.co/summit/ambassadors/directory/#malta.

Early booking is required and can be made through the Summit’s website below.

For more information, e-mail ISSI at islands@um.edu.mt.

https://www.islandinnovation.co/summit/#register-now