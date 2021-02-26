World Athletics has confirmed Athletics Malta’s bid to host an international meeting of the World Athletics Tour in July this year.

The event, which will take the name of The Maltese Islands Grand Prix 2021, provides a route to the major championships for international elite athletes in track and field, a destination for fans to see great athletics, plus a celebration of the unique nature of athletics with participants from across the globe.

The Continental Tour, which is considered as the second-highest tier in international athletics after the Diamond League, provides a high level of competition and is supported through prize money allocated by the international federation.

