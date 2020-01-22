Business referral organisation BNI Malta will be hosting a National Networking Day on Tuesday, February 4.

This event will be one of thousands organised around the world as part of BNI’s International Networking Week.

The National Networking Day, which will celebrate the key role of networking and business referrals in the development and success of businesses in Malta, will also include the participation of Malta’s Chamber of SMEs, formerly known as GRTU.

The event will consist of an early morning meeting starting at 7am at The Palace Hotel in Sliema and will offer both the opportunity to network with other business and community leaders and to pick up tips and information on how businesses can further grow and succeed through good networking practices.

Among the speakers at the event, which will also include a fair featuring BNI Malta members, will be Abigail Mamo, CEO at the Malta Chamber of SMEs and David Bullock, BNI Malta national director. Information on how a business can join and directly benefit from BNI will also be available.

Registration for the annual BNI Networking Day in Malta opens at 6.30am, with the event starting at 7am and ending at around 9.30am, but it is ideal to allocate up to 10.30am for post-event networking. It is recommended that attendees bring along at least 100 business cards. The participation fee, including breakfast, is €10.

Established in 2011, BNI Malta is part of Business Networking International, a global organisation founded 35 years ago in the US by Ivan Misner.

Today, it is the world’s biggest and best business referral organisation with more than 250,000 members across 70 countries who refer more than $15 billion worth of business for each other annually.

More details and information on the National Networking Day and about BNI and its chapters in Malta are available by contacting either Conway Wigg at conway.wigg@bpc.com.mt or Carmel Bonello at carmel.bonello@bpc.com.mt.