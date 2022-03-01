The government will be lifting the Ukraine travel ban for those seeking asylum in Malta but those with nowhere to isolate will still have to pay €100 for every night they spend in the quarantine hotel.

Health Minister Chris Fearne made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon as Russia continued to attack Ukrainian cities, killing hundreds of civilians.

"The situation is terrible. Personally but also as a government and as a nation, we express solidarity. Ukraine is on the dark red list and people from these zones can only come over if they are residents or have work permits.

"Now, we will also be accepting those who have relatives in Malta and all those looking for asylum in Malta. They must quarantine as per the rules in place," Fearne said.

But when asked whether the asylum seekers will have to pay for quarantine, after Times of Malta was earlier told by the tourism authorities the quarantine hotel fees would not be waived, Fearne ignored the question.

Instead, he said those coming here will likely have a place to stay and will, therefore, not need to make use of the hotel.

"Like I said, we will be making an exception. Where we can identify an address, we will make sure there is an alternative address so these people can quarantine there," he said.

The press conference was held remotely and journalists were immediately put on mute after asking their questions. Times of Malta attempted to ask a follow-up question to clarify the issue but was not allowed to switch the microphone back on by the minister's staff.

Meanwhile, asked whether Malta would be considering suspending the passports scheme for Russian applicants, Fearne again did not comment.

Instead, he said: "As far as I know, we do not have any of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s friends applying for passports and Alex Muscat has spoken about this and I have nothing to add."

Earlier on Tuesday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Europe "can no longer sell passports to Putin's friends allowing them to circumvent our security".