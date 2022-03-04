Malta will be offering oncology treatment to patients from Ukraine, a health ministry spokesperson has confirmed. The treatment will be provided to "five patients at a time".

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Malta would be offering assistance to patients in Ukraine with serious illnesses but provided little additional information.

When contacted about the offer, the government spokesperson said that "in a spirit of solidarity and commitment, Malta will be offering oncology treatment to five patients at a time".

The assigning of patients to Malta’s Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Clinic will be coordinated with European Health Emergency preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) and the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the spokesperson said.

The hospital, which opened its doors in 2014 with the aim of focusing solely on cancer patients, has over 110 beds.

Asked about the patients' ages and whether any had already made their way to Malta, the spokesperson did not say. She also did not provide any details on whether relatives will be brought to Malta to support those receiving treatment.

"Malta stands ready to support the people of Ukraine, particularly the more vulnerable persons, fleeing their country after the Russian invasion," the spokesperson said.

As the situation in Ukraine worsened in recent days, people in Malta have come forward offering to help the war-torn country's citizens.

Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that contributions have been pouring in all across Malta after Polish national Renata Kreglicka asked for donations to fill a suitcase and ended up collecting enough goods to fill up a whole plane. On Wednesday, hoteliers agreed to offer free stays to those fleeing war-torn Ukraine and who must isolate upon their arrival in Malta.

And on Friday, an international foundation announced its Kalkara office is to be transformed into accommodation for 10 Ukrainian refugee families fleeing war.