Malta will write to the European Commission on Friday saying it will withdraw from a naval mission monitoring arms traffic into Libya.

Government sources told Times of Malta that Brussels would in the coming hours be notified that Malta will no longer commit any military assets to Operation Irini, a naval mission launched to enforce the arms embargo on war-torn Libya.

A senior government source said Malta would also be using its veto to block the planned extension of Operation Irini through the use of further military vessels.

The source said the decision was partly motivated by the ongoing migration crisis, as Malta seeks to realign its position on the ongoing Libya conflict.

Launched in April, Operation Irini has a one-year renewable mandate and is headquartered in Rome. The operation it replaced, Sophia, was effectively halted a year ago when Italy’s then right-wing government said it would no longer accept EU ships dropping off rescued migrants in Italy.

Government sources, meanwhile told Times of Malta that the move to leave Operation Irini, had been taken as the mission was “uneven”, impacting one side of the Libyan conflict much more than the other.

The situation in Libya has been deteriorating since military commander General Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli in April 2019.

After months of fighting, forces aligned with the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, have been scrambling to hold the capital.

The GNA receives the bulk of its arms and supplies from shipments at sea, however Haftar’s insurgency receives its supplies by air.

On the same day Irini was launched, Haftar's forces bombed a hospital, just as the COVID crisis had first kicked in, another source said, pointing out the unevenness of the mission.