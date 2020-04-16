As the Covid-19 pandemic persists and more and more families and individuals are falling below the poverty threshold, with some even finding it difficult to provide food for their loved ones, the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation has seen a surge in vulnerable families depending on the food packs provided by the Foodbank each week.

Jane Mizzi for the Foodbank explained that: “The number of families depending on food packs provided by the Foodbank increased from 130 families a week pre-COVID 19 to nearly 300 families a week at the moment and the numbers are expected to continue to increase in the coming weeks.”

Prior to COVID-19 outbreak the Foodbank Lifeline was operating from four distribution centres in Valletta, Birkirkara, Qawra and Paola. The families are referred to the Foodbank Lifeline by various entities including The Malta Trust Foundation, Apoġġ, Leap, JRS, St Jean Antide, Millennium Chapel, the Oncology department and Djakonija Marsascala.

In order to protect the approximately 30 volunteers and the vulnerable families who depend on the Foodbank Lifeline for their daily food supplies from the pandemic, the distribution centres were closed and distribution is now centralised at a store in Qormi. Food packs are prepared by volunteers at this centre and delivered to the vulnerable families by the taxi firm Bolt, who are providing their services free of charge and the St. John’s Rescue Corp who are assisting in both the packing of food supplies and delivery.

Malta Together wishes to highlight this initiative in order to encourage the general public to donate much needed funds to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

To help this cause and help families get back on their feet, Malta Together, through the Inspirasia Foundation, has pledged to match donations made, up to the tune of €5,000.

Donations can be made to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation by: Sending an SMS to the following numbers: 5061 8938 to donate €6.99; 5061 7912 to donate €4.66 or 5061 7386 to donate €2.33.

Donations can also be made via bank transfer to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation account at Lombard Bank, IBAN MT28 LBMA 0500 0000 0000 0118 0115 687. Those wanting to donate can also send a cheque, made payable to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, to 210, Old Bakery Street, Valletta.

Malta Together is a non-profit online portal that gives people access to a variety of services that will help them cope with the disruption during the coronavirus pandemic in Malta. It is a one-stop website where you can find everything you need during this time – including information on helplines, counselling, online services, as well as online classes to ensure that there is plenty to do while you stay at home. The portal is also running a series of exciting competitions with great prizes for adults and kids of all ages.