More than €300,000 for charity was raised through an online festival held on Sunday evening.

Sponsors and donors of Malta Together’s ‘Festival of Gratitude and Inspiration’ raised the money for nine initiatives providing help to frontline workers, people with a disability, mental health services and people struggling to put food on the table.

The festival featured performances by many of Malta’s best-known artists, interspersed with messages by Malta Together patron Lydia Abela, local healthcare workers, voluntary organisations and other front liners, as well as retired footballers David Beckham, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Its production was coordinated by X-Factor Malta organisers Mint Media together with Jagged House and Malta Together.



The nine initiatives which will receive money thanks to the initiative are Richmond Foundation, Inspire Foundation, Malta Trust Foundation, Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, St Jeanne Antide Foundation, Jesuit Refugee Service, Victory Kitchen, FIDEM Charity Foundation and Dar Tal-Providenza.



Malta Together is a community website that was created to help people in Malta live their lives better during the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing access to support, activities, entertainment, and useful services for individuals, families and businesses. Malta Together aims to grow into a platform where companies, organisations, individuals and the community can support each other and make a difference in Malta.

To support any of the voluntary organisations or be part of Malta Together, visit https://www.maltatogether.com/donatenow or email action@maltatogether.com.