Malta’s employment rate witnessed the fastest growth rate within the EU in 2018 and in the last decade, according to data released by Eurostat.

Employment on the island increased by 5.7% from 2017 to 2018.

In addition, in the decade from 2008-2018, Malta recorded an impressive 46% growth in employment, followed by Luxembourg (+28.4%), and three regions in Poland, Eurostat said.

Looking at the EU as a whole in 2018, 9 out of 10 regions recorded employment growth, and employment within the bloc grew by 1.4%.

Over the last decade, the EU’s employment rate went up by 2.6%, with almost two thirds of EU regions during this period recording employment growth.

GDP per capita in EU regions

In 2018, regional GDP per capita, ranged from 30% of the European Union (EU) average in Mayotte, an overseas region of France, to 263% in Luxembourg.

The leading regions in the ranking of regional GDP per capita in 2018, after Luxembourg, were Southern (225%) and Eastern & Midland (210%) in Ireland, Brussels Region (203%) in Belgium, Hamburg in Germany (197%) and Prague in Czechia (192%).

In contrast, after the overseas region of France Mayotte, the lowest regions in the ranking were three Bulgarian regions: North-West (34%), North-Central (35%) and South-Central (36%).

Malta fell within the group of regions with GDP per capita from 84 to 104% of the EU average.