The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) was one of the protagonists over the weekend when it hosted the inaugural edition of the VisitMalta Sela Cup at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

The tournament, won by the hosts on Sunday, was the next step for the authority in its plan for tourism.

Sports tourism has become one of the different niches the MTA has pushed towards in recent years. While usually, the government entity’s investment has been purely based locally through sponsorship for local teams playing overseas as well as international tournaments being held on Maltese soil, this year the MTA has been the one to travel abroad and act as main sponsor for the pre-season tournament last weekend.

Speaking to a press conference at the end of the Sela Cup, Carlo Micallef, chief executive officer of the Malta Tourism Authority told the Times of Malta that this was ‘an important way to build momentum for tourism in winter’.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com