The Malta Tourism Authority is working on plans to bring English Premier League giants Manchester United to Malta for a pre-season training camp, Times of Malta can confirm.

Plans to have the Red Devils come to Malta were originally on the cards after the MTA signed an agreement with the club in September 2019 to make Malta an official destination partner for the three-times European champions until 2022.

But those plans were scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic, that limited travel, shut down stadiums and forced a change of plans.

Those plans have now been reignited.

Johann Buttigieg, Chief Executive Officer at the Malta Tourism Authority, confirmed to Times of Malta that talks with the English Premier League side are back on track and that the authority is hopeful of sealing a deal in the coming weeks.

