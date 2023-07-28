Sports tourism has been one of the highlights of the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA)’s agenda.

Many flocked to the stadiums for the international friendlies which brought to our shores Serie A giants Inter and Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, as well as the TipSport Cup and Manchester United women’s friendly against Birkirkara.

Through the Visit Malta brand, the MTA will be expanding its reach through the first edition of the Sela Cup, taking place at Newcastle’s St James’ Park between August 5-6.

Speaking at a press conference = ahead of the tournament, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo believes the sports tourism niche will continue to bring more to the country.

