A new tourism body has been set up to oversee the implementation of the goals established in the National Tourism Strategy.

Composed of members from both the Malta Tourism Authority and the Tourism Ministry, the Malta Tourism Observatory will set up a number of advisory groups to consult on different thematic areas, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said in a press conference on Thursday.

The advisory committees will cover the areas of accommodation and catering, environment and sustainability, air and sea connectivity, Gozo and Comino, education and training, visitor services and products and climate change.

Published last December, the national tourism strategy focuses on helping the industry continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, rethinking previous growth models and revitalizing the sector by cornering new niches.

The Observatory will be responsible for implementing the strategic objectives related to the economy, Gozo, marketing and branding, environment and climate, accommodation, quality, industry Human Resources as well as conventions and events.

Furthermore, the Observatory also intends to create links with the United Nations World Tourism Organization to broaden the scope of advisory and observe best practices that are being adopted in the industry overseas.

“It is pointless to have a strategy on paper, never to be implemented,” Bartolo said.

“The role of the observatory is to work with all the stakeholders in the industry to drive innovation and sustainability.”

The advisory groups will empower the observatory to speak up on issues as well as bring together ideas and solve challenges with the benefit of multiple experienced partners, the minister added.

The Observatory will be launching a new website at the address mtobservatory.org in the coming days.