The Malta Trust Foundation is this year funding mental health first aid courses in post-secondary, vocational and tertiary educational institutions to empower students to confront mental health issues, following the success of a pilot project for university students.

The foundation decided to expand this training after the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions revealed that more than one in five young people in Malta, aged 18 to 24 years, are at risk of depression.

The Malta Trust Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said: “Unfortunately, this is the third-highest rate in the EU, which is very alarming. Time and time again statistics have shown us that mental health challenges are very real in children and young people’s lives and they cannot be ignored.”

“Children and youths need to be empowered with the tools to face life’s challenges, so as a foundation we felt the need to invest in our children and young people to help build strong and resilient communities.”

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Ms Coleiro Preca said the foundation was taking this initiative in collaboration with the National Youth Council, which highlighted, in their mental health policy document for youths, the importance of having mental health first aid training for young people.

The training in mental health first aid, will be delivered with the technical assistance of the Richmond Foundation, to empower young people with the necessary abilities to identify and support others experiencing mental health problems.

The Malta Trust Foundation brings together experienced academics, professionals, practitioners and members of the business community for tangible impact for the best interest of children and young people facing challenges.

Ms Coleiro Preca said: “The Malta Trust Foundation is socio-economically investing in the diverse communities of our Islands and providing a preventative approach to the mental health challenges our young people and students face.”