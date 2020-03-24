The Malta Trust Foundation is to donate 20,000 specialised face masks it has received from China.

The donation will be made to the government, GPs and NGOs to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The donation stems from collaboration between the foundation and Chinese donors William Zeng, Nicole Yang and Li Hua.

Foundation head Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said it was heartwarming that the trust's friends from China were coming forward to give tangible help to Malta despite their own ordeals.

The foundation said its international director, Sophie Chen, was instrumental in securing the donation. She also recently facilitated an online call for Malta’s frontline healthcare professionals with Wang Chen, the leading expert and specialist in China who has been in charge of strategy and implementation against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coleiro Preca said that 15,000 masks will be donated to Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday.

The remaining 5,000 will be distributed to the Association of General Practitioners for doctors who were seeing patients in their clinics without any protective equipment; as well as other NGOs, such as the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, and Fondazzjoni Nazareth who were at-risk groups working to help the vulnerable in the community.

The consignment is a mix of surgical and KF94 masks which can filter out 94 per cent of particulate matter and provide protection against droplets.