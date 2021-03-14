The Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) have launched a bilateral call for research and innovation (R and I) proposals to support cooperation in science, technology and innovation in the areas of water management, sustainable farming systems and the agro-food value chain. Entities in Malta or Turkey have up to June 17 to jointly apply for funding to undertake an R and I project in these thematic areas.

The MCST-TÜBİTAK 2021 joint call for applications was launch­ed at an online event addressed by Minister for Research and Innovation Owen Bonnici, MCST executive chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, and TÜBİTAK presi­dent Hasan Mandal.

During the event, information on the joint call was given. Each institution will be committing €200,000 to fund two R and I projects in the fields of water management, sustainable farming systems and agro-food value chains. Thus, the overall call value is €400,000.

The call is also officially recognised as a PRIMA Participating State Initiative. The PRIMA programme aims to align national research and innovation policies and budgets to strengthen cooperation and fragmentation of R and I efforts in the Mediterranean area.

Dr Bonnici said this endeavour would also help researchers and innovators from both countries to strengthen their scientific expertise and network, enabling them to collaborate further in future annual PRIMA calls.

Dr Pullicino Orlando added that “cooperating strategically with other countries to address mutual needs and priorities and exploring the most suitable collaborating partners that best meet the research needs of our country, will enhance the country’s R and I capacity through long-lasting synergies”.

The event was also attended by Malta’s Ambassador to Turkey Theresa Cutajar and Turkey’s Ambassador to Malta Kerem Ahmet Kiralti.

This bilateral cooperation bet­ween MCST and TÜBİTAK is believed to be the first among many prospective opportunities for future collaborative projects between Malta-based and Turkey-based entities.

For further information visit the website below.

http://mcst.gov.mt/mcst-news/mcst-tubitak2021/