MALTA 21

GEORGIA 8

(4-3, 4-1, 6-1, 7-3)

The Malta U-15 waterpolo national team broke their duck at the European Championship finals in Portugal after brushing aside Georgia in the positional play-offs.

It was an historic victory for Malta U-15 in the continental finals and means that they are assured of avoiding bottom spot in the championship.

Anthony Farrugia’s boys may have lost all their group matches in Portugal so far, but the team had gave signs of their quality in each of their matches against Italy, Romania and Spain.

On Wednesday, the team finally got their act together with a prolific display which saw them completely tear apart the Georgians.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta