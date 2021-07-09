FRANCE 8
MALTA 10
(1-2, 2-4, 3-1, 2-3)
The Malta U-15 national team ended their commitments in the European Championship finals in style when they beat France to finish in 13th place in the overall standings.
Buoyed by their dominant 21-8 victory over Georgia on Wednesday, the Maltese boys were determined to wrap up their first-ever participation in the continental championship in style with a win over France, the team they pipped for top spot in the qualifying group following a 10-all draw at the National Pool.
Jayden Cutajar was Malta’s leading scorer when he notched a hat-trick while Cain Cutajar and Enrico Mallia bagged a brace each. Jayden Cassar, Dean Bugeja and Elijah Schembri were the other scorers for Farrugia’s team.
