ROMANIA 6

MALTA 5

(1-0, 1-1, 1-2, 3-2)

The Malta U-15 national team fought hard but was still not enough to overcome Romania who edged to a 6-5 victory at the European Championships in Portugal.

Anthony Farrugia’s boys battled bravely against the Romanians but their lack of sharpness in front of goal turned out to be the difference as the Romanians clinched a thrilling victory.

The first session saw both sides having several scoring opportunities, but their finishing left much to be desired. The Maltese youngsters elected to shoot from the distance with scant success.

Romania finally found the breakthrough with 41 seconds to go through Benett Bajusz.

