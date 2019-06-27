Malta U-15's coach Paul Gatt has named a squad of 20 players for the upcoming UEFA Youth U-15 Development Tournament, being played in Wrexham, Wales next week.

The young members of the Malta U-15's squad have been training regularly during the summer months in preparation for this tournament where they will face Northern Ireland, Cyprus and hosts Wales.

The Maltese team kick off their commitments in this inaugural series of UEFA U-15's Development Tournament on Tuesday, August 13 against Northern Ireland (kick-off 16.00).

Gatt’s boys take on Cyprus in their second match the following Thursday (16.00) before wrapping up against hosts Wales on Saturday, August 17 (13.00). All matches will be staged at Colliers Park.

The squad named by Gatt features players from a host of youth nurseries both in Malta and Gozo with Pietà Hotspurs the most represented with four selected players.

“We have been working hard over the past four months to prepare ourselves for this development tournament,” Gatt told www.mfa.com.mt. “The boys are very motivated and willing to keep improving, raise their standards and compete at a high level.

“I’m grateful to the Malta Football Association for giving these players the opportunity to gain valuable experience by playing friendly matches away from home and practising in a training environment in football countries like Spain, the Netherlands and Italy.”

In recent months, the Malta U-15's team attained friendly wins against the likes of Twente, Lecce and Hamburg and only lost narrowly to Inter and Juventus.

Gatt is assisted by coach Charles Scerri with the other members of the technical team being physical trainer Gregory

Degabriele and team manager Edwin Camilleri.

The Malta U-15's contingent are due to travel to Wales on Sunday.

MALTA U-15 SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Yan Galea (Qormi); Kirsten Galea (Balzan).

Defenders

Andrew Apap Bologna (Luxol St Andrews); Sven Xerri (Ħamrun Spartans); Jayden Ohaka (Pietà Hotspurs); Myron Micallef (San Ġwann); Zak Barbara (Ħamrun Spartans); Ivin Farrugia (Pietà Hotspurs).

Midfielders

Kian Leonardi (Pietà Hotspurs); Nicholas Mifsud (Mosta); Matthias Said (Nadur Youngsters); Ashenafi Tadese (Kirkop United); Raul Formosa (Floriana); Lucas Caruana (Hibernians).

Forwards

Isaiah Chukunyere (Hibernians); Russel Caruana (Mosta); Ensell Attard (Ħamrun Spartans); Marco Cassara (Pietà Hotspurs); Timothy Cassar Torregiani (Luxol St Andrews); Jakob Cioffi (Kirkop United).