The Malta U-15 waterpolo national team have secured an historic qualification to the European Championship finals without setting their foot in the pool after France demolished Slovenia 17-5 at the National Pool in Tal-Qroqq on Saturday.

France’s victory ensured that both Les Bleus as well as the Maltese national team, who have three points, will take the two qualifying spots from Group C to compete in this summer's European Championship proper to be held in Portugal as the Slovenians finished the competition without points.

This is an extraordinary result for coach Anthony Farrugia and his players who have helped the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta to secure qualification to the continental finals for the first time in their history.

