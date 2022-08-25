Malta 8

Egypt 6

(2-1, 0-3, 3-2, 3-0)

The Malta U-16 national team bounced back from their defeat to Turkey to see of Egypt to set up a rematch against the United States in the positional play-offs at the World Championships in Volos, Greece.

After Wednesday’s defeat to Turkey in the Gold/Platinum group, the Maltese youngsters were expected to produce a strong response against the Egyptians and Anthony Farrugia’s players showed great mental strength to bounce back to a crucial victory.

In fact, with the win against the Egyptians, the Maltese have now moved into the semi-finals of the Gold Group where they will face a re-match against the United States.

“I am really happy for the players who produced the right response following our defeat to Turkey,” Farrugia told the Times of Malta.

