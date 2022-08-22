Kazakhstan 3

Malta 13

(0-3, 1-3, 0-4, 2-3)

The Malta national team continued to impress at the World U-16 Championships when they brushed aside Kazakhstan to seal top spot in the group.

It was a dominant performance from Anthony Farrugia’s youngsters who were simply a cut above their Kazakh opponents, outplaying their opponents through the four sessions played.

For the Maltese, who stunned the United States 10-7 in their opener on Sunday, this was their second success in the competition to seal top spot in Group F and progress to the Gold Platinum phase which will see them battle for a top-eight placing in the competition – a remarkable result for a team who is making its debut in the competition.

The Maltese will be now in action on Wednesday when they face the runner-up team in Group G, which will be either Turkey or South Africa.

