Malta Under 16 national team coach Anthony Farrugia has heaped praise on his players’ application ahead of Wednesday's Last 16 tie against Turkey that could put the team among the top eight sides at the World Championships in Volos, Greece.

The Maltese youngsters have so far enjoyed a fairytale start to their first participation in these championships when they stunned the more-quoted United States side 10-7 in Sunday’s opener before they sealed top spot in the group with a 13-3 hammering of Kazakhstan on Monday.

Farrugia said that he has been impressed by his team’s play, particularly in defence, which has been the hallmark of the success enjoyed so far.

“This result means so much for these players as we have to remember that we are playing in a prestigious tournament which is the world championship,” Farrugia said.

Click here for full story