Malta’s under-16 girls’ National team ended their commitments in this year’s FIBA European Championships with a medal as the team led by Sandro Farrugia took home the bronze on Sunday after beating Andorra 64-47 in the third-place game.

Malta won every group game to land a spot in the semifinals, beating Andorra and hosts Albania on the way. However, Armenia landed yet another setback on the Maltese national teams, after the senior men’s final at Ta’ Qali at the beginning of the month, as they beat the Maltese girls 75-51 on Saturday.

This was to be the only loss in the tournament however, as the side cruised to victory yet again against group opponents Andorra.

Sara Fenech Pace led the game in scoring as she finished the afternoon with 22 points, scoring 64.3% of her shots from the field and 66.7% from the freethrow line. She also finished the game with a double-double after grabbing 15 rebounds in around 33 minutes played. Shanice Farrugia was the other Maltese scorer in double digits, coming off the bench to get 10 points and nine rebounds.

