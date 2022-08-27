BRAZIL 9

MALTA 7

(5-2, 1-2, 0-2, 3-1)

The Malta waterpolo U-16 national team missed out on winning a bronze medal in the Gold Group at the World Championships after suffering a 9-7 defeat to Brazil in Volos on Saturday.

Anthony Farrugia’s team were up against the Brazilians in the play-offs for third and fourth place in the group but were outlasted by the Brazilians’ strong display in the final session that swayed the match in their favour.

In the end, the Maltese youngsters had to settle for fourth place in the Gold Group but it is still a remarkable result for Farrugia’s charges as they ended their commitments in an impressive 12th place in the tournament from 25 countries from around the world.

The Brazilians were up and running in the first session as they managed to score five goals with the Maltese managing two pull two goals back through Dean Bugeja and the recovered Jayden Cutajar.

