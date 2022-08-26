United States 10

Malta 7

(3-1, 3-1, 3-3, 1-2)

The United States proved too strong for the Malta U-16 as they cruised to a 10-7 victory in the Gold Group positional play-offs at the World Championships in Volos.

Anthony Farrugia’s boys found themselves two goals down and lost influential player Jayden Cutajar in the opening stages of the match through injury and from then on they struggled to force their way back into the match.

The Americans looked superior to the Maltese side in terms of their swimming and in fact in the opening two sessions managed to punish their opposition with quick transitions as they cruised to a commanding 6-2 lead.

The Maltese, however, kept fighting and managed to share six goals in the third session to start the final quarter four goals behind – 9-5.

