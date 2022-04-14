The Malta U16 girls opened their UEFA Development Tournament with 3-0 defeat against Lebanon.

For the Maltese girls, this was their first international commitment as an U16 national team in this annual tournament which offers a stepping stone for these players at this level.

In this tournament, Malta will meet Turkey and Ireland in the upcoming two games. Ireland eased past Turkey 4-0 in their tournament opener.

